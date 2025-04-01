The Beatles biopics reveal actors set to play Fab Four in "bingeable" film saga

Las Vegas, Nevada - Sam Mendes will release four movies about The Beatles in the same month, the director announced Monday, with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan portraying Ringo Starr in "the first bingeable theatrical experience."

(From l. to r.) Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson were revealed as the leading stars of the upcoming Beatles biopics. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The "four-film cinematic event," hitting theaters in April 2028, will each focus on a different member of the legendary British pop quartet, with Harris Dickinson playing John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

"Each one is told from the particular perspective of just one of the guys. They intersect in different ways – sometimes overlapping, sometimes not," Mendes told the CinemaCon movie theater convention in Las Vegas.

"They're four very different human beings. Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply. But together, all four films will tell the story of the greatest band in history."

Filming is about to begin, and is expected to take more than a year, said Mendes. The exact order in which the movies will be released has not yet been revealed.