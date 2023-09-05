Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red owns TikTok with horny viral dance

Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red isn't just topping the charts, it has inspired a viral trend with horns and devilish attitude that has emerged as the internet dance of the summer.

Doja Cat's (c.) Paint the Town Red has its own viral TikTok dance that is taking over the internet. And it might just be the viral dance of the summer. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/DojaCat & Screenshot/TikTok/Liam Maughan & Screenshot/TikTok/nianaguerrero, notdelaneylee2.0, & Landen Alft

Doja Cat's single Paint the Town Red from her upcoming fourth studio album Scarlet dropped in early August, and was an immediate hit.

After three weeks, it reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then on August 21, Paint the Town Red broke a few streaming records on Spotify, making history as the first solo female rap song to top the platform's US Top 50 chart and the fastest solo female rap song to amass 100 million streams, as per American Songwriter. It's also expected to soon be the No. 1 song in the country.

The track has been nominated for Song of the Summer at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, though it faces stiff competition from Olivia Rodrigo's vampire and Taylor Swift's Karma.

But unlike these other hits in the running, Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red boasts a TikTok-friendly hook and has inspired a "horny" dance that is taking over.