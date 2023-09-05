Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red owns TikTok with horny viral dance
Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red isn't just topping the charts, it has inspired a viral trend with horns and devilish attitude that has emerged as the internet dance of the summer.
Doja Cat's single Paint the Town Red from her upcoming fourth studio album Scarlet dropped in early August, and was an immediate hit.
After three weeks, it reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then on August 21, Paint the Town Red broke a few streaming records on Spotify, making history as the first solo female rap song to top the platform's US Top 50 chart and the fastest solo female rap song to amass 100 million streams, as per American Songwriter. It's also expected to soon be the No. 1 song in the country.
The track has been nominated for Song of the Summer at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, though it faces stiff competition from Olivia Rodrigo's vampire and Taylor Swift's Karma.
But unlike these other hits in the running, Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red boasts a TikTok-friendly hook and has inspired a "horny" dance that is taking over.
What is Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red dance on TikTok?
The original Doja Cat Paint the Town Red dance was choreographed by Irish TikToker Liam Maughan. His original clip, which incorporates a hearty helping of making "devil horns" with his fingers, boasts over 3 million views, and the choreography has caught on like wildfire.
Lots of dancers, professional and not-so-much, have been getting down with his hard-hitting moves. Under Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red TikTok sound you'll see everyone and their grandma doing the moves. Even the platform's most famous female influencer Charli D’amelio has done the Paint the Town dance with her dogs.
Many of the dance vids to the song have gone super viral, like one by TikToker Landon Alft, which boasts over 31 million views and 4 million likes. Another by TikToker harleyhaisley boasts 15 million views and counting.
Much like Lizzo's About Damn Time viral dance of summer 2022, the moves have even made it back to the artist herself. Doja Cat shared clips of people getting down in her Insta story, including a shoutout to Liam.
As this is looking like the clear winner of the TikTok dance of the summer, the only question now is: will Doja Cat do them?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/DojaCat & Screenshot/TikTok/Liam Maughan & Screenshot/TikTok/nianaguerrero, notdelaneylee2.0, & Landen Alft