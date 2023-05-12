Jonas Brothers take NYC by storm with album release show and TalkShopLive livestream

New York, New York – The Jonas Brothers are back in action and kicking off their new era of music in New York City style!

The Jonas Brothers, (from l. to r. Kevin, Nick, and Joe) will perform on the TODAY Show on Friday morning followed by a livestream hosted by TalkShopLive. © Screenshot/talkshoplive

The famous band of brothers have a jam-packed day lined up in the Big Apple on Friday to celebrate the highly-anticipated release of their sixth album, simply called The Album.

Dropped on Friday via Republic Records, it is the trio's first new music since 2019. The group teased the album's official name and release date while getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

The JoBros will mark the record's big release day by first performing on the TODAY Show in Rockefeller Plaza, which kicks off TODAY's 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series.

Then they will make a stop at Rough Trade NYC to take photos with fans.

Next they'll head to host a livestream at 3 PM EST with TalkShopLive, where they'll dish on their new LP and answer questions from fans, both virtually and in-person, in real time.

