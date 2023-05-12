Jonas Brothers take NYC by storm with album release show and TalkShopLive livestream
New York, New York – The Jonas Brothers are back in action and kicking off their new era of music in New York City style!
The famous band of brothers have a jam-packed day lined up in the Big Apple on Friday to celebrate the highly-anticipated release of their sixth album, simply called The Album.
Dropped on Friday via Republic Records, it is the trio's first new music since 2019. The group teased the album's official name and release date while getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.
The JoBros will mark the record's big release day by first performing on the TODAY Show in Rockefeller Plaza, which kicks off TODAY's 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series.
Then they will make a stop at Rough Trade NYC to take photos with fans.
Next they'll head to host a livestream at 3 PM EST with TalkShopLive, where they'll dish on their new LP and answer questions from fans, both virtually and in-person, in real time.
Check out the Jonas Brothers' TalkShopLive livestream here.
All about the Jonas Brothers' The Album
The Album is 12-track release featuring singles Waffle House and Wings, along with '70s-tinged up-beat grooves like Celebrate and Summer Baby – either of which could easily be the song of the summer in 2023.
The Jonas Brothers said they believe The Album is "the best body of work" they have ever made.
"For the first time, the three of us are in the same place in life - and as we continue to grow as brothers, husbands, fathers, and artists, this project is a window into our lives," they wrote on social media.
"It’s the story of where we have been, what we have learned and where we are now."
The New Jersey natives will continue to prove their affinity for New York for all things related to The Album's big debut when they begin their 35-date North American tour with back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium on August 12.
Much to fans' delight, The Album is officially out now.
Cover photo: Screenshot/talkshoplive