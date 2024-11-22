Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with unannounced album drop!

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans on Friday with the unannounced release of a 12-track album, which hit streaming services at midday on the East Coast.

Los Angeles, California - Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar surprised fans on Friday with the unannounced release of a 12-track album.

GNX, the performer's sixth studio album, appeared on streaming services without fanfare at midday on the East Coast.

The offering from the 37-year-old comes at the end of a year that has seen his music fueled by a feud with fellow rapper Drake, a spat that produced some of the year's biggest hits.

One of them, Lamar's Not Like Us, grabbed the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and garnered him a number of Grammy nominations for next year's gala.

GNX is the first album from Lamar since his mega-selling Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in 2022, which itself came after a five-year wait.

Recent rumors had suggested a potential feature from pop singer Taylor Swift on his new record, but such a collaboration was not found on the surprise release.

Friday's release is timely for an artist who will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February, a coveted showcase that takes place in the middle of the NFL season finale, which is routinely watched by around a third of Americans.

