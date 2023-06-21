Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping June 19-25

It's a new week in music, which means hot album and single drops from artists like Kim Petras, Oliver Tree, NCT Dream, Coi Leray, and more.

It's a new week in music, which means hot album and single drops from artists like Kim Petras, Oliver Tree, NCT Dream, Coi Leray, Bishop Briggs, Boyish, Portugal. The Man, Scott Hoying, and more.

Coi Leray's sophomore album, COI, is set to drop on June 23, 2023. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The music releases for the week of June 19-25 are hot – just like the rising summer temperatures! But, there's no better way to celebrate the changing of the seasons than with some fresh music drops! This week boast new album and EP releases from artists like Kim Petras, Bishop Briggs, Coi Leray, and Kelly Clarkson, to name a few, while music lovers can expect new songs from Oliver Tree, Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, Boyish, NCT Dream, and more! Cardi B Cardi B celebrates Offset with sweet video for Father's Day and fans are gushing With so many stream-worthy music drops coming, it's easy to lose sight of what's coming and when. Check out the album and single release dates on TAG24's radar for the week of June 19.

Albums by: Franklin Jonas, Kim Petras, Bishop Briggs, Coi Leray, Anna Shoemaker, Portugal. The Man, and Kelly Clarkson

Anna Shoemaker (l.) is releasing her latest EP, Hey Anna, on June 23, 2023. Kim Petras' debut album, Feed The Beast, is slated to drop the same day. © Collage: Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / TAG24 / Taylor Kamnetz Franklin Jonas - Sewer Rat (EP) - June 21 Franklin Jonas has arrived on the music scene, and he's ready to make a name for himself with the release of his debut EP, Sewer Rat, which dropped on Wednesday.



Kim Petras - Feed The Beast - June 23 Beyoncé Beyoncé goes viral for heated reaction to Renaissance World Tour mishap The day is finally here! On Friday, Kim Petras is slated to release her debut solo album, Feed The Beast. The release comes weeks after Petras stunned the crowd at Governors Ball Music Festival with an iconic rain show performance that saw the singer giving fans everything they wanted – and then some.



Bishop Briggs - When Everything Went Dark (EP) - June 23 Bishop Briggs will release her second EP, When Everything Went Dark, on Friday. Throughout 2022, Bishop Briggs released several singles, including High Water and Superhuman, both of which will be on the singer's forthcoming EP. When Everything Went Dark follows the 2019 release of Briggs' sophomore album, Champion.



Coi Leray - COI - June 23 Coi Leray is back with her sophomore effort, COI, set to drop on Friday. The album follows the release of her Billboard Hot 100 hit, Players, and is slated to include a total of 15 tracks that span genres. Not only that, but it'll include features from artists like David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Lola Brooke, and more.



Anna Shoemaker - Hey Anna (EP) - June 23 Indie-pop singer Anna Shoemaker is about to make music lovers say "Hey!" with the release of her latest EP, Hey Anna. The EP serves as the follow-up to Shoemaker's 2022 debut album, Everything is Fine (I’m Only on Fire), and offers a different musical side of the songstress that alt-pop fans are sure to love!



Portugal. The Man - Chris Black Changed My Life - June 23 Portugal. The Man's latest effort, Chris Black Changed My Life, is due on Friday. The album's title refers to PTM’s "late friend and honorary band member" Chris Black, and it's set to include the previously released song, Dummy, which serves as "an ode to The Cure," according to vocalist John Gourley.



Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry - June 23 After much anticipation, Kelly Clarkson's 10th studio album, Chemistry, is set to drop on Friday via Atlantic Records. The body of work is Clarkson's most personal since the release of My December in 2007.



The sonic vibe of the album is undoubtedly pop-meets-gospel while covering deeply personal topics in a highly relatable way.

Singles by: Big Freedia, Old Crow Medicine Show, Oliver Tree, NCT Dream, Scott Hoying, and Boyish

K-pop group NCT Dream's latest single, Broken Melodies, dropped on June 20. © https://www.instagram.com/p/CtuhF6xu0GP/ In addition to album and EP releases, there are several songs worth checking out this week! First up is a new track by rapper Big Freedia called El Niño featuring non-other than Lil Wayne and Boyfriend, which dropped Monday (June 19). The song is off Big Freedia's forthcoming album, Central City. On Tuesday (June 20), Old Crow Medicine Show released their latest song, Miles Away, which serves as the band's debut single off their upcoming album, Jubilee. Oliver Tree also released his latest track, titled Bounce, on Tuesday, as did K-pop group NCT Dream with their latest song, Broken Melodies. Flash forward to Wednesday (June 21), and there are two noteworthy tracks for music lovers to check out! The first is a heartfelt anthem by Scott Hoying of Pentatonix called Parallel. The song is an ode to his love story with his fiancé, and also serves as the title track off the Grammy winner's upcoming seven-song EP that's due in July. Queer indie-rock duo Boyish also released a new track featuring King Princess on Wednesday called Kill Your Pain. Speaking of the song in a release, Boyish says they were inspired by "being so enmeshed with someone else that you lose your own identity, and in the end sort of succumbing to it and giving into it." Last but certainly not least is a new song by Grammy-nominated symphonic pop artist Cody Fry called Waltz for Sweatpants, and it's set to drop on Friday (June 23).