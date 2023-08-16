Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping August 14-20

The summer has proven to be the hottest in terms of music releases! Stay tuned for drops from artists like Madison Beer, Usher, and more!

By Jenna Cavaliere

The summer has proven to be sizzling in terms of music releases, and things are only heating up! Stay tuned for drops from artists like Madison Beer, Usher, Idina Menzel, and more!

This week's album and single releases are looking fire with highly-anticipated drops from your favorite artists including Hozier (l.), Reneé Rapp (c.), Madison Beer, and more! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@hozier. @reneerapp, @madisonbeer Are you ready for more summer bangers to vibe to while you're relaxing under the sun or chilling by the pool? Well, you might want to do some purging, because we have albums and singles that will surely take up some space on your playlists. From album releases by Hozier, Idina Menzel, and Leon Thomas to new singles by Demi Lovato, Usher, and Dolly Parton, there's nothing stopping the music world from having a blast this season. Billie Eilish Billie Eilish spills the tea on ex Jesse Rutherford! And Swifties – don't worry! We know you're a bit busy with Taylor Swift's re-recorded songs, so keep this in your back pocket for when you are looking to spice up the tunes. Here's what to look out for the week of August 14, 2023.

New album releases by Hozier, Idina Menzel, Jon Batiste, and more

Hozier - Unreal Unearth - August 18 - Friday Hozier is back with his upcoming third studio album, Unreal Unearth, on Friday, and let's just say this album is sure to be a journey you won't want to miss. It will contain singles including Eat Your Young, Francesca, All Things End, and more.

Idina Menzel - Drama Queen - August 18 - Friday Idina Menzel is coming to steal the spotlight with her upcoming album, Drama Queen.

Known for her powerful vocals in roles like Elsa from Frozen and Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, Menzel's album promises to showcase her range while taking us on a rollercoaster of emotions. With songs like MOVE, BEAST, DRAMATIC, MY LOVE FOR LIFE, and more, be prepared for funky grooves and a disco-infused vibe!

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio - August 18 - Friday Singer Jon Batiste is releasing a follow-up to his Album of the Year-winning track, We Are, titled World Music Radio. The album is set to stick to its name and feature 20 tracks, with talent from the likes of Lil Wayne, Fireboy DML, Kenny G, J.I.D., NewJeans, Camilo, and Lana Del Rey.

Leon Thomas - Electric Dusk - August 18 - Friday In celebration of his 30th birthday, singer and produced Leon Thomas will release his eagerly-awaited debut album, Electric Dusk. Known for his impressively talented role in Nickelodeon's Victorious, the man behind some of the biggest recent albums like Drake's Certified Lover Boy and Ariana Grande's Positions is gearing up to set the music world ablaze!

Reneé Rapp - Snow Angel - August 18 - Friday Reneé Rapp is ready to make the world burn with the release of Snow Angel. The album features a glimpse of what she has been dealing with lately, including processing her recent breakup, per Rolling Stone.

New single releases by Demi Lovato, Dolly Parton, Iggy Azalea, and more

Usher (r.), Doechii (c.), and Demi Lovato are releasing singles this week that have millions of fans excited for what's to come! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ddlovato, @usher, @doechii Kicking off the week on Monday, Sufjan Stevens dropped So You Are Tired, set to appear on his forthcoming follow-up album Javelin. On Tuesday, singer Corinne Bailey Rae released Peach Velvet Sky, spotlighting Harriet Jacobs' harrowing life story. Idina Menzel joins together with Nile Rogers on Wednesday for PARADISE – a collab match made in musical heaven, while Usher keeps the groove rolling with Boyfriend the same day. Celebrities Jamie Foxx reunites with ex after controversial "fake friends" Instagram post As the week comes to an end, Friday brings Calum Scott's At Your Worst, Charlie Puth's Lipstick, Demi Lovato's Revamped (Rock Version), and Doechii's highly-anticipated track, Booty Drop. Other singles to look forward to on Friday include a legendary collaboration of Dolly Parton, Peter Frampton, Ringo Starr, and Mick Fleetwood for Stolen Heart, Iggy Azalea's Money Come, and Madison Beer's Spinnin. Last but not least, Tinashe wraps things up with Needs, the second official single of her tenth project, BB/ANG3L!