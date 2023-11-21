Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping November 20 - 26

It's a new week in music, which means new drops are coming your way with artists like Jordin Sparks, Olivia Rodrigo, and more set to release new bops!

It's a new week in music, and that means new drops are coming your way, with artists like Jordin Sparks, Olivia Rodrigo, Busta Rhymes, and more set to release new bops to vibe to!

This week, get ready for new music releases from artists like (from l to r) Jordin Sparks, Olivia Rodrigo, and Busta Rhymes! It's Thanksgiving week, and there's nothing we're thankful for more than good company, delicious food, and, of course, incredible music! There's a diverse array of albums and singles hitting the airwaves this week. From brand-new albums by artists like Jordin Sparks, Busta Rhymes, Hannah Waddingham, Olivia Rodrigo, Take That, and sophie meiers, you'll definitely be moving and grooving to the rhythm all week! Joining the ranks are a few new singles dropping from artists Björk, ROSALÍA, and Ahmaud Blue. So, if you're in need of some catchy and newly discovered hits while you're prepping your Turkey or cracking your green beans in preparation for the holiday, we've got you covered! Here's a list of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.



Albums by Jordin Sparks, Busta Rhymes, Hannah Waddingham, Olivia Rodrigo, Take That and sophie meiers

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham (l) is dropping a brand-new Christmas album this week while multimedia artist sophie meiers gets ready to release their newest album, crawl__space. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@hannah_waddingham & @sophiemeiers Jordin Sparks - The Gift Of Christmas - November 21 On Tuesday, Jordin Sparks is releasing a brand-new Christmas album entitled The Gift Of Christmas. The album will take fans through "a magical and heartwarming journey through four classic carols," including Angels We Have Heard on High, Jingle Bells, Silent Night, and O Come, All Ye Faithful, according to Cision. Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner breaks down "every day makeup" glam on TikTok Busta Rhymes - BLOCKBUSTA - November 24 Rapper Busta Rhymes is dropping a new album called BLOCKBUSTA on Friday. The album features some of rap's biggest stars, including Kodak Black, T-Pain, Young Thug, and DaBaby. Busta Rhymes served as an executive producer along with Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz. Hannah Waddingham - Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Soundtrack from the Apple Original) - November 24 On Friday, Hannah Waddingham, known for her iconic role on Ted Lasso, is releasing Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Soundtrack from the Apple Original). Per Forbes, the Emmy winner has employed the help of the Fabulous Lounge Swingers, along with Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr., Luke Evans, and even a few of her Ted Lasso co-stars! Some of the numbers include Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, That's What Christmas Means to Me, and O Holy Night. Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS: the secret tracks - November 24 Everyone's favorite pop icon, Olivia Rodrigo, is finally releasing GUTS: the secret tracks, on Friday! The album will be a limited vinyl-exclusive release in honor of Record Store Day's Black Friday promotion, compiling the four deluxe songs from her sophomore album previously hidden individually on each vinyl variant. The secret tracks are titled obsessed, scared of my guitar, stranger, and girl i've always been. Take That - This Life - November 24 On Friday, British boy band Take That will be releasing a new album entitled This Life. This Life is the group's ninth studio album and the first in over six years. sophie meiers - crawl__space - November 24 Los Angeles-based multimedia artist sophie meiers is dropping crawl__space on Friday. The album is set to embody the "muck and grime inside of us all" and will feature "confessions of obsession, self-destruction, and violent fairy tales," per FEMMUSIC.

Singles by Björk, ROSALÍA, and Ahmaud Blue

Talented artists Björk (l) and ROSALÍA have teamed up to create a new single titled Oral. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@bjork & @rosalia.vt Although there may not be as many new singles dropping as there are albums, these songs are ones you definitely need to check out! First off, we have Björk and ROSALÍA, who have joined forces to create Oral, a single and accompanying music video in which the artists are "exploring the use of AI technology and embracing the glitches blurring the line between reality and virtuality whilst challenging the notions of identity," per Pitchfork. The single dropped on Tuesday. Proceeds from the track will support the legal fight against foreign-owned salmon farming operations in Iceland brought by residents of Seyðisfjörður. Ahmaud Blue is also dropping another highly-awaited single titled How It Feels To Love A Boy on Friday.