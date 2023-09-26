Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping September 25 - October 1

Guess what? There's new music dropping this week from artists like Ed Sheeran, HAIM, Bad Bunny, LANY, and more that you don't wanna miss!

Here are the music releases on TAG24's radar this week.

So, whether you're in the mood for indie beats, dancefloor bangers, or anything in between, TAG24 has got you covered!

With this week's killer lineup, there's something for every music taste out there.

Prepare yourselves for new albums from Animal Collective, Blonde Redhead, Ed Sheeran, HAIM as well as brand-new singles from Bad Bunny, Soulja Boy, Tony K, and Lyrical Lemonade, Lil Durk & Kid Cudi!

As the days get shorter, the nights get colder, and pumpkin spice lattes make their triumphant (and much-needed) return, the music scene looks as fresh as ever!

Jorja Smith (l.) is gearing up to drop her newest album titled falling or flying this Friday, and Thomas Rhett will be releasing his brand-new album, 20 Number Ones. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & GlobalImagens

Animal Collective - Isn't It Now - September 29

Experimental pop band Animal Collective is releasing their newest album, Isn't It Now - set to drop on Friday.

Get ready to space out and vibe to their trippy and futuristic sounds.

Blonde Redhead - Sit Down for Dinner - September 29

Blonde Redhead is serving up a moody feast with their first studio album in nine years, Sit Down for Dinner, which is gearing up to drop this Friday!

The album was written over a span of five years, per DIY.

It was partially inspired by Joan Didion's highly-regarded novel The Year of Magical Thinking, where Didion witnessed her husband's death at the dinner table.

This made Kazu Makino, one of the band members of Blonde Redhead, "reflect on her own dinner rituals with her family in Japan, now lost due to the pandemic."

Ed Sheeran - Autumn Variations - September 29

Ed Sheeran announced the release of his second album this year, Autumn Variations, back in August and will be releasing it on Friday!

The 32-year-old singer teased the record on social media in a series of cryptic posts, which fans absolutely loved.

Autumn Variations is an album about the "different emotions that come with autumn" and was written by Sheeran when he was going through many changes in his life.

HAIM - Days Are Gone (10th Anniversary Edition) - September 29

Rock band HAIM is celebrating their debut album, Days Are Gone, with a 10th Anniversary special edition on Friday.

In addition to the original album, the new edition will feature eight outtakes, including remixes and a demo recording of one of the songs, per Rolling Stone.

hemlocke springs - going...going...GONE! - September 29

American singer and songwriter hemlocke springs, AKA Isimeme 'Naomi' Ud, is going...going...GONE! with her synth-pop debut album, set to drop this Friday.

In regards to the EP, Naomi has stated: "The songs serve as records of my thoughts as I transitioned from the teenage/young-adult phase to adulthood. Sure, at times I sound a bit silly, but I think it's used as a way to cover up impending fears that are only bound to grow as I get older," per DIY.

Jorja Smith - falling or flying - September 29

R&B sensation Jorja Smith is inviting us into her world of love and self-discovery on Friday with her forthcoming album, falling or flying.

This will mark the singer's second studio album and first full-length project since her 2018 EP, Lost & Found.

LANY - A Beautiful Blur - September 29

American pop-rock band LANY is about to whisk everyone away into their dreamy universe with their fifth studio album, A Beautiful Blur, set to drop on Friday.

The album marks their first without one of their founding members, Les Priest, who dropped out of the band in 2022.

Oliver Tree - Alone In A Crowd - September 29

The one and only Oliver Tree is back on Friday with his latest album, Alone In A Crowd.

It serves to reflect both the light and the darkness of human nature within popular culture while holding a mirror up to us all and embracing the absurdity of it all.

Thomas Rhett - 20 Number Ones - September 29

Country fans, it's time to dust off your boots and get ready to dance to Thomas Rhett's newest retrospective vinyl collection celebrating his 20 No. 1 hits, 20 Number Ones.

The release is set to drop this Friday.

Tyga & YG - Hit Me When U Leave The Club - September 29

Tyga & YG are joining forces to set the dance floor on fire with Hit Me When U Leave The Club, which is set for release on Friday.

According to UPROXX, the project will feature guest appearances from Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne.