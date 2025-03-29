Will Smith drops bitter bars about Chris Rock slap on new rap album

Los Angeles, California - Rapper and actor Will Smith recently dropped his new album , in which he makes what appear to be multiple references to the infamous " slap heard round the world ."

At the 2022 Oscars, Smith unforgettably stormed the stage and smacked comedian and host Chris Rock after he had made a mild joke about Smith's wife.

The incident led to him being banned from attending the event for the next 10 years.

On Friday, Smith – who was previously known for being a rapper who does not curse – dropped his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story.

In it, he angrily addresses the slap and everything he's been through since.

The opening track, Int Barbershop – Day, opens with a staged conversation between patrons at a barbershop who say Smith is "canceled."

"Who the f**k Will Smith think he is?" says one voice, while another states, "I ain't never going to forgive him for that s**t he did."

Smith eventually raps on the track, "I heard he won the Oscar, but he had to give it back. And you know they only made him do that s**t because he's Black."

On the second track, You Lookin' For Me? Smith again references the incident, rapping, "Took a lot, I'm back on top... Even though I won't get nominated."