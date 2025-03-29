Will Smith drops bitter bars about Chris Rock slap on new rap album
Los Angeles, California - Rapper and actor Will Smith recently dropped his new album, in which he makes what appear to be multiple references to the infamous "slap heard round the world."
At the 2022 Oscars, Smith unforgettably stormed the stage and smacked comedian and host Chris Rock after he had made a mild joke about Smith's wife.
The incident led to him being banned from attending the event for the next 10 years.
On Friday, Smith – who was previously known for being a rapper who does not curse – dropped his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story.
In it, he angrily addresses the slap and everything he's been through since.
The opening track, Int Barbershop – Day, opens with a staged conversation between patrons at a barbershop who say Smith is "canceled."
"Who the f**k Will Smith think he is?" says one voice, while another states, "I ain't never going to forgive him for that s**t he did."
Smith eventually raps on the track, "I heard he won the Oscar, but he had to give it back. And you know they only made him do that s**t because he's Black."
On the second track, You Lookin' For Me? Smith again references the incident, rapping, "Took a lot, I'm back on top... Even though I won't get nominated."
Will Smith gets deep on his new album
Smith's take on the album is a departure from his public messaging about the incident, as he ultimately apologized to Rock, the Oscars, and everyone in attendance, and voluntarily resigned his Academy membership.
Some critics have also pointed out that, despite his lyrics, the backlash had nothing to do with him being Black and he still went on to win the award he was nominated for.
In a teaser video ahead of the album's release, Smith explained that it is the product of his doing "a very deep exploration of who and what I truly am" over the last few years.
"The process of this album is really allowing myself to be more honest with myself than I ever have about who and what I actually am," he said, adding that "this is about to be the greatest artistic creative period of my entire life."
