Book release radar: Most anticipated reads of October 2023

October 2023 boasts a number of exciting new releases from popular authors like Cassandra Clare and a few notable nonfiction reads.

Fall has officially arrived, and there's no better way to ring in the new season than by curling up with a good book.

October boasts several highly-anticipated book releases. © Unsplash/@hudsoncrafted This October, there are plenty of exciting new releases for readers to enjoy as the weather cools off. From insightful nonfiction to steamy romances, some of the hottest authors today are back with all-new releases this month. These October book releases will have you racing to grab a pumpkin spice latte and hit the bookstore in true fall fashion!

Wildfire by Hannah Grace

Wildfire is set in the same world as Hannah Grace's viral hockey romance, Icebreaker. © Screenshot/Instagram/the_bookaddict Romance readers couldn't get enough of Hannah Grace's viral hockey love story, Icebreaker, and she's back for more with the all-new Wildfire. Grace's newest Maple Hills novel chronicles a second-chance romance between two summer camp counselors, Russ and Aurora, who reconnect after a brief fling months earlier. Will the pair break the camp's touted "no fraternizing" rule for counselors? You'll have to read it to find out! Wildfire hits bookstores on October 3.

Sword Catcher by Cassandra Clare

Shadowhunters author Cassandra Clare is back with a brand-new adult fantasy series. © Screenshot/Instagram/newleafliterary Beloved fantasy author Cassandra Clare, known for her bestselling Shadowhunters saga, is kicking off a new adult fantasy series with Sword Catcher. The novel follows Kel, an orphan who has been trained to take on the titular role as the body double for Prince Conor Aurelian. A failed assassination attempt leads Kel to cross paths with Lin Caster, an outsider with magical abilities who aids the sick in the city-state. The pair soon become entangled with the enigmatic criminal Ragpicker King, who offers them their greatest desires. Naturally, all is not what it seems, and Kel and Lin are soon propelled into a dark world that leads them to question everything they know about their nation. Sword Catcher hits bookstores on October 10.

Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People's Business by Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay is back with a new essay collection on October 10. © ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP With Opinions, Roxane Gay is diving into the autumn season with a new collection of essays from the past decade. The bestselling author and New York Times opinion contributor delves into the biggest cultural and political discussions with a fresh and striking perspective. The book also features a newly written introduction that details Gay's contemplations about the past ten years in the US. Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People's Business is out October 10.

A Stroke of the Pen: The Lost Stories by Terry Pratchett

Terry Pratchett's "lost stories" are set to be published this October. © Screenshot/Instagram/libraryofaviking The late Terry Pratchett's "lost stories," originally published under a pseudonym in the 70s and 80s, will be released this fall thanks to A Stroke of the Pen. Featuring a foreword by his Good Omens collaborator Neil Gaiman, this 20-story collection is a must-buy for fans of Pratchett and fans of the fantasy genre overall! With witches and dragons and everything in between, A Stroke of the Pen is the embodiment of Pratchett's inspiring imagination and the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season. A Stroke of the Pen: The Lost Stories arrives on October 10.

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

Britney Spears will take her story into her own hands with a new memoir coming out on October 24. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP Celebrity memoir fans, this one's for you! Britney Spears is taking her story into her own hands with The Woman in Me. The buzz-worthy release has been branded a "brave and astonishingly moving story" that will center around the pop star's efforts to escape her 13-year conservatorship. The Woman in Me is sure to be a must-read for any pop culture lover, marking a vitally important for Spears in her newfound independence. The Woman in Me will be released on October 24.