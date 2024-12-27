Kate Middleton makes rare comment on cancer fight in emotional exchange

London, UK - After attending the royal family's annual Christmas service, Kate Middleton made a rare comment about her recent battle with cancer.

As reported by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the 42-year-old future Queen opened up about her illness while speaking with fans outside of the event.

One woman who works for Macmillan Cancer Support told Kate she was "an inspiration to all the patients."

"The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families," the Princess of Wales replied.

"People like you are doing all the hard work out there. I'm hugely grateful."

Shortly afterward, she also hugged 73-year-old Karen Maclean, who battled the serious illness for 20 years.

Kate revealed in September that she had completed a course of chemotherapy after several months of treatment.

The mom of three first announced her diagnosis in March of this year after her absence from the public eye sparked a flood of conspiracy theories.