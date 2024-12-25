Cancer-hit King Charles III hails doctors in Christmas speech

London, UK - King Charles III thanked "selfless doctors and nurses" for supporting the royal family in his Christmas address , marking the end of a year during which he and Princess Catherine have battled cancer .

Speaking in a pre-recorded message from a former hospital chapel, the king paid tribute to medical staff, veterans, and humanitarian workers, and touched upon topics ranging from global conflicts to the far-right riots in the UK this summer.

The monarch's traditional Christmas message, the first in nearly two decades made outside a royal residence, was symbolically filmed in the ornate Fitzrovia Chapel in central London.

"I offer special heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who this year have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care, and comfort we have needed," the 76-year-old royal said.

"I am deeply grateful too to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement," the king added.

His daughter-in-law Princess Catherine was also diagnosed with cancer just weeks after him, temporarily removing the two senior royals from frontline duties.

They have gradually resumed engagements, with Kate announcing she had completed chemotherapy in September. Charles is still undergoing regular treatment for cancer, expected to continue into 2025.

Charles, who became monarch in 2022 after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, also hailed the country's response to divisive far-right riots that took place across England in August and September following the fatal stabbing of three young girls.

"I felt a deep sense of pride here in the United Kingdom when in response to anger and lawlessness in several towns this summer, communities came together not to repeat these behaviors, but to repair," Charles said.