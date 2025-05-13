Kate Middleton opens up about her emotional "sanctuary" amid cancer recovery

London, UK - Nearly 14 months after she announced her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton has launched a video series about nature, hailing it as her "sanctuary" over the past year.

Kate Middleton (r.) has launched a video series about nature, hailing it as her "sanctuary" as she battled cancer over the past year. © REUTERS

The British royal, who said last September that she had finished chemotherapy, used the first of her series of "Mother Nature" videos to urge people to reconnect with the world around them.

Her voiceover for her "Spring" video is set to a soundtrack of piano music interspersed with sounds from the natural world, from the beating of birds' wings to the sound of the wind and waves.

The video images posted on X on Monday feature rural and coastal landscapes as well as trees in blossom in city parks and streets.

"Over the past year nature has been my sanctuary," Kate said in the video.

Nature also enabled us to understand "the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience", she added, without making any direct reference to her own cancer recovery.

Acclaiming spring as the season of "rebirth of hope and new beginnings", Catherine added: "Just as nature revives and renews, so too can we."

Kate (43) announced she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy in March 2024.

The shock announcement came just weeks after officials revealed in February the same year that King Charles III (76) had also been diagnosed with cancer.