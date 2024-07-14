Kate Middleton receives Wimbledon standing ovation in rare appearance

London, UK - Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the Wimbledon Men's final in London on Sunday as she continues her cancer recovery, waving to the cheering Centre Court crowd as she took her seat.

Kate Middleton was met with a standing ovation at the Wimbledon Men's final in London on Sunday as she continues her cancer recovery. © Collage: REUTERS

The princess is also due to present the trophy to the winner of the final, which sees Serbian all-time great Novak Djokovic going up against defending Spanish champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The 42-year-old, wearing a purple dress, was accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter, Charlotte, as she talked to players before the match.

She was then cheered on by onlookers as she made her way to the world-famous Centre Court.

The crowd took to its feet as the princess entered the arena, applauding for around 30 seconds. Catherine waved back as she took her seat in the royal box, close to actors Tom Cruise, Zendaya, and Hugh Jackman.

Kate last month tentatively returned to UK public life for the first time since her diagnosis, attending a military parade in London to mark King Charles III's official birthday.