Kate Middleton shares emotional tribute to teen who died from cancer

In honor of International Women's Day, Kate Middleton celebrated the memory of a teenager who recently passed away after a battle with cancer.

The joint X account for the Prince and Princess of Wales paid tribute to a number of influential women who "inspired" them within the past year.

In one particularly moving post, Kate honored the late photographer Liz Hatton and her mother, Vicky.

"Celebrating the strength and creativity of Liz and Vicky Hatton. It was an honor meeting them both in Windsor in October. Liz's memory [lives] on in Vicky's unwavering resilience. Thank you for such a moving moment," she wrote.



The meeting surely struck a poignant chord for Kate, who battled cancer herself in 2024. After revealing her diagnosis in March, the mom of three began a course of chemotherapy, which she completed in September.

In January of this year, the 43-year-old revealed that she was now "in remission."

Her meeting with Liz last October was the first time Kate was photographed after finishing her treatment.

The teenager died shortly after her meeting with Kate and her husband, Prince William. She was only 17.