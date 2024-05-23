King Charles III and Prince William abruptly cancel all upcoming events

London, UK - Surprising news has come out of the royal palace as King Charles III and Prince William have postponed all of their upcoming appointments.

King Charles (l.) and Prince William have postponed all of their upcoming engagements in light of the newly-called special election. © Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS & Yui Mok / POOL / AFP

The reigning monarch and all other working members of the royal family have made such cancellations, as reported by the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

According to the outlet, it is customary for working royals not to attend appointments during the election campaign period so as not to give the impression of favoring a political party.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for the dissolution of parliament and announced a general election on July 4 in a shock move.

Buckingham Palace has now confirmed that all appointments for this week have been scrapped.

Per the palace, it's usual procedure for royals to postpone any outings "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign."

"Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result," a palace spokesperson added.