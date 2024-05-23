King Charles III and Prince William abruptly cancel all upcoming events
London, UK - Surprising news has come out of the royal palace as King Charles III and Prince William have postponed all of their upcoming appointments.
The reigning monarch and all other working members of the royal family have made such cancellations, as reported by the Daily Mail on Tuesday.
According to the outlet, it is customary for working royals not to attend appointments during the election campaign period so as not to give the impression of favoring a political party.
On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for the dissolution of parliament and announced a general election on July 4 in a shock move.
Buckingham Palace has now confirmed that all appointments for this week have been scrapped.
Per the palace, it's usual procedure for royals to postpone any outings "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign."
"Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result," a palace spokesperson added.
Although Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment, he has maintained a busy schedule since resuming his public appearances at the end of April.
Cover photo: Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS & Yui Mok / POOL / AFP