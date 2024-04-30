King Charles III returns to public duties amid royal cancer scare

London, UK - King Charles III is returning to public duties after the positive effect of his cancer treatment.

King Charles III is preparing to make his return to public duties as he continues to receive treatment for cancer. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

King Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and sources have said that despite the welcome news, the monarch still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will visit a cancer treatment center on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.

The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and to highlight innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

King Charles' schedule of events will not be a full summer program, and attendance will be announced nearer the time and "subject to doctors' advice," with "adaptations made where necessary to minimise risk" to his recovery.

It is understood the warmer weather would allow events to be staged outside and lessen the risk posed by other people that many cancer patients face.