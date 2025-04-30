King Charles opens up about "frightening" cancer battle in emotional letter

London, UK - Every cancer diagnosis is "daunting and at times frightening", Britain's King Charles III told cancer charity workers on Wednesday, reflecting on his own experience of the disease.

In a written message handed to guests at a Buckingham Palace reception, Charles said there were more than 1,000 new cancer cases diagnosed every day in the UK, or some 390,000 a year.

"But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."

The 76-year-old monarch, who is still undergoing weekly treatment for an unspecified cancer, said his journey since his February 2024 diagnosis had also shown how "the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion".

He said he had been struck by "the profound impact of human connection" and "moments of kinship" such as "the hand held by a hospice volunteer."

Earlier this month, the king had another health scare and was briefly admitted to the hospital after experiencing temporary side effects from his treatment.

A royal source told the Press Association on Wednesday that there was no update on the king's condition but his treatment continued in a "very positive direction".