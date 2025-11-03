Is Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry?

Los Angeles, California - Does Meghan Markle want to distance herself professionally from Prince Harry ? According to insiders, the former actor is ready to go it alone!

Meghan Markle is said to be focusing on expanding her career out of the shadow of her husband, Prince Harry. © Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & LEIGH VOGEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Us Weekly, Meghan is ready to embark on more solo projects, and the Duke of Sussex has given her his full support.

"He always thinks she's making the right moves," one source said.

"It's what she successfully did before him, and he believes in the saying, 'Happy wife, happy life.' He's happy not to be involved in that world."

The 44-year-old's current focus is on further establishing her lifestyle brand, As Ever , as a successful, independent venture.

She also stepped out on her own with her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which debuted its second season in August.

"It's healthy for them as a couple to have separate spheres, identities, and passion projects," the source said, adding that Harry is also excited to focus on his own projects again.