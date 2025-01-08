Meghan Markle shares footage of Archie and Lilibet as she reveals family's heartbreaking loss

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are mourning the loss of their beloved dog , Guy.

Meghan Markle shared a rare look at her family life in a video honoring her late dog, Guy. © Screenshot/Instagram/@meghan

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared the news on her Instagram account, showing some of the beautiful moments the little family has shared with the four-legged friend in an emotional video.

Her tribute to the adopted beagle also included a rare look at their little ones, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).

One clip showed the young prince holding Guy on a leash as he ran to pet donkeys with his dad.

The picture with Lilibet stood out in particular: together with her mother, she sat on a picnic blanket and gazed into the distance while three dogs – including the late beagle – lay around her.

At the end of the video, the two children's voices could be heard singing with Meghan about how much they loved the dog.