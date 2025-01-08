Meghan Markle shares footage of Archie and Lilibet as she reveals family's heartbreaking loss
Montecito, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are mourning the loss of their beloved dog, Guy.
The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared the news on her Instagram account, showing some of the beautiful moments the little family has shared with the four-legged friend in an emotional video.
Her tribute to the adopted beagle also included a rare look at their little ones, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).
One clip showed the young prince holding Guy on a leash as he ran to pet donkeys with his dad.
The picture with Lilibet stood out in particular: together with her mother, she sat on a picnic blanket and gazed into the distance while three dogs – including the late beagle – lay around her.
At the end of the video, the two children's voices could be heard singing with Meghan about how much they loved the dog.
Meghan Markle shares the story of her beloved dog Guy
"In Memory of Guy," Meghan began in the caption.
"He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort," she wrote.
Meghan shared that she adopted Guy after he had been rescued from a kill shelter, and she encouraged prospective owners to follow her lead in adopting rather than buying a dog.
The former actor also revealed that Guy would be appearing in her new Netflix series and told fans, "I think you may fall a little bit in love too."
