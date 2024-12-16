Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare look at Archie and Lilibet in 2024 Christmas card!

Montecito, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their 2024 Christmas card, which features a special peek at their little ones!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (l.) have unveiled their 2024 Christmas card, which features a special peek at their two children. © Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

Five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet were photographed running to their parents in the holiday greeting card that was released on Monday.

The children's faces are not visible in the shot, but it's clear the two have both inherited their dad's famous hair color!

The card – which features six snaps in total – also shows off Meghan and Harry's philanthropic work and recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia.

"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation," the card reads, "we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

According to PEOPLE, the card is for professional purposes, and the ex-royals have also sent a private card to their family and friends.

Harry and Meghan have stirred some rumors about trouble in paradise lately, as the two have strictly opted for solo professional outings in recent weeks.