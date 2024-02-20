Meghan Markle's cousin makes surprising admissions about their childhood

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle has been out of contact with most of her family for years, but her relatives are still speaking out about the Duchess.

Meghan Markle's cousin has opened up about their childhood together in a revealing new interview. © BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 42-year-old has faced some serious accusations from family members in the past, including her father, Thomas, and her half-sister, Samantha.

Now, the next family member has spoken out and has brought some astonishing revelations about the Suits actor to light, although she's is less likely to be bothered by them - quite the opposite, actually!

While many close to her have only taken to the media to share negative claims about Meghan, her cousin, Shawn Johnson, has almost exclusively positive memories of the royal dropout.



In an interview with the Daily Mail published Monday, the 43-year-old not only shared previously unpublished childhood photos of the now mother-of-two, but he also shared intimate details from her childhood and found surprisingly benevolent words for his cousin.

"She was always really sweet, he told the outlet. "She was kind, and she always had a star quality about her."

Meghan's manner was "infectious," and she was "very mature" for her age, according to her relative.

"She was always really looking after us and making sure that we're all doing fine," Shawn added.

In numerous private photos obtained by the newspaper, the Duchess can be seen as a baby and as a little girl: at the side of a school friend, in the arms of her grandmother, or on the lap of her now-estranged father.