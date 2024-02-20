Meghan Markle's cousin makes surprising admissions about their childhood
Montecito, California - Meghan Markle has been out of contact with most of her family for years, but her relatives are still speaking out about the Duchess.
The 42-year-old has faced some serious accusations from family members in the past, including her father, Thomas, and her half-sister, Samantha.
Now, the next family member has spoken out and has brought some astonishing revelations about the Suits actor to light, although she's is less likely to be bothered by them - quite the opposite, actually!
While many close to her have only taken to the media to share negative claims about Meghan, her cousin, Shawn Johnson, has almost exclusively positive memories of the royal dropout.
In an interview with the Daily Mail published Monday, the 43-year-old not only shared previously unpublished childhood photos of the now mother-of-two, but he also shared intimate details from her childhood and found surprisingly benevolent words for his cousin.
"She was always really sweet, he told the outlet. "She was kind, and she always had a star quality about her."
Meghan's manner was "infectious," and she was "very mature" for her age, according to her relative.
"She was always really looking after us and making sure that we're all doing fine," Shawn added.
In numerous private photos obtained by the newspaper, the Duchess can be seen as a baby and as a little girl: at the side of a school friend, in the arms of her grandmother, or on the lap of her now-estranged father.
Meghan Markle's cousin praises her in revealing new interview
Shawn is the son of Joseph Johnson, Meghan's maternal uncle, and now lives in California, just like his famous cousin.
Even though they broke off contact years ago, he hopes to rekindle his relationship with Meghan.
"Meghan definitely helped make that childhood great – she was a big part of it," Shawn said.
The wife of Prince Harry never displayed any "weird attitude issues," he clarified, making it all the sadder that her relationship with her father and other family members has since been so shattered.
Meghan has a close relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland, this day, which comes as no surprise to her cousin.
"Doria loved her a lot. We could see that, and we all loved her and we're happy that her life turned out the way it did for her," Shawn said.
Cover photo: BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP