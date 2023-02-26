Prince George tapped for a "prominent" role at King Charles' coronation

London, UK - Prince George of Wales will be taking on a larger role than expected in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III .

Prince George will hold a larger role than is traditionally granted at the coronation of King Charles II. © Collage: Chris Jackson & LOIC VENANCE / POOL / AFP

The monarch's nine-year-old grandson will be given a "prominent" role in the ceremony, per Deadline.

"Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember," royal historian Hugo Vickers said.

The decision marks a departure from royal tradition, and it appears to be one of many changes expected at the coronation.



Queen Camilla's teenage grandchildren are also set to take on larger official roles, signifying the monarchy's push towards a more modern approach.

The grandchildren are reportedly expected to hold the canopy over Camilla when she is anointed with holy oil during the ceremony, according to The Times.

The biggest unanswered question remains whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance in the wake of their very public royal secret-spilling in the Duke of Sussex's memoir and the couple's Netflix docuseries.

Previous reports have suggested that the couple is welcome if they wish to participate, but they have not yet received a formal invitation.

Harry's recent media outings have showcased his frustrations with the royal family and the heightened tension between himself and his brother and father.