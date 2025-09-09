King Charles sparks rumors of Prince Harry reunion with surprise move

London, UK - Prince Harry and King Charles have sparked reunion rumors, thanks to the monarch's surprise move!

Prince Harry (l.) may be reuniting with his father, King Charles, after nearly two years of separation, as the monarch has caught a surprise flight home! © Collage: Oli SCARFF / AFP & ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex traveled to London on Monday to attend the WellChild Awards and will be staying in the UK for four days to support various charities.

But on Monday, The Sun reported that Charles will jet back from Scotland unexpectedly to return to London, fueling speculation that he may be meeting with his estranged son after all!

The two haven't seen each other for 19 months, but in July, Harry's team met with employees of the king for a "secret peace summit" – seen as the first step towards a reunion.

While the signs are pointing to a meeting between Harry and Charles, the former is not expected to meet with his brother, Prince William, during the trip.

On Monday, the 43-year-old heir to the throne was not far from his brother, visiting a youth organization as Harry attended the WellChild event.

During his appearance, Harry even cracked a joke about difficult sibling relationships as he asked a teen honoree whether his younger brother drives him "mad," as Hello! reported.