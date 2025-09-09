King Charles sparks rumors of Prince Harry reunion with surprise move
London, UK - Prince Harry and King Charles have sparked reunion rumors, thanks to the monarch's surprise move!
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex traveled to London on Monday to attend the WellChild Awards and will be staying in the UK for four days to support various charities.
But on Monday, The Sun reported that Charles will jet back from Scotland unexpectedly to return to London, fueling speculation that he may be meeting with his estranged son after all!
The two haven't seen each other for 19 months, but in July, Harry's team met with employees of the king for a "secret peace summit" – seen as the first step towards a reunion.
While the signs are pointing to a meeting between Harry and Charles, the former is not expected to meet with his brother, Prince William, during the trip.
On Monday, the 43-year-old heir to the throne was not far from his brother, visiting a youth organization as Harry attended the WellChild event.
During his appearance, Harry even cracked a joke about difficult sibling relationships as he asked a teen honoree whether his younger brother drives him "mad," as Hello! reported.
Prince Harry's fractured relationship with the royals
Both brothers did, however, pay tribute to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as Monday marked the third anniversary of her passing.
Harry visited the monarch's final resting place, while William and his wife, Kate Middleton, attended a memorial service.
The youngest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020.
Harry and Meghan then went public with several damning allegations against the royals, further souring their relationship.
Still, the Duke of Sussex has been clear that he wants to reunite with his family – his father, in particular – but claimed that they will not speak with him.
Should father and son actually meet, there would only be two days left, as Harry is expected to return to the US on Thursday – unless he extends his stay to attend the funeral of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, who died a few days ago.
If Harry does indeed stay, a meeting with Charles is all but certain.
Cover photo: Collage: Oli SCARFF / AFP & ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP