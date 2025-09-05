Will Prince Harry meet with King Charles during his UK visit?

London, UK - Prince Harry will soon be traveling back to the UK, where he might share a much-needed reunion with his father, King Charles, according to royal insiders.

Prince Harry (r.) is reportedly set to meet with his father, King Charles, when he visits the UK this month. © Collage: Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP & HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

"My opinion is that Harry desperately needs the stardust of meeting his father," a royal expert told Newsweek. "He needs the glow of being the king's son to shine on him.

"I think Harry would be very keen to meet his father, and as a parent, I would think Charles would probably like to see him."

Charles also hasn't gotten the chance to see two of his grandchildren – Harry's daughter Lilibet and son Archie – as the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, reside in the US.

So, he might be even more eager to catch up with Harry.

Alas, the meeting could prove a bit complicated: Harry will travel to the UK on Monday, September 8 – the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.

In the past two years, Charles has opted to spend the day in Scotland, where the monarch passed away at 96 years old.

The palace insider explained that while a meeting between the father and son is likely to take place, Harry would have to be willing to travel to Scotland – a visit that would require a personal invitation from Charles.

"I don't think Charles would be against meeting him, but I don't think he'll meet him alone," the expert said. "I would think there would be an aide there."