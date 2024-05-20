Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caught in money laundering scandal after Nigeria visit

Nigeria - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't seem to have done themselves any favors with their recent charity trip to Nigeria, as yet another negative headline has emerged surrounding the visit.

Prince Harry (r.) and Meghan Markle reportedly scored free flights from a man who is wanted in the US for alleged money laundering and million-dollar fraud. © Kola SULAIMON / AFP

Not only are King Charles and Prince William said to have been furious about the fact that the couple's visit to the African country looked like an official royal trip, but new accusations are now being made against Harry and Meghan.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Sussexes made quite a blunder during their three-day visit to Nigeria.

As the outlet has now revealed, the exiled royals' free flights across Nigeria were financed by a man who is wanted in the US for alleged money laundering and million-dollar fraud.

Dr. Allen Onyema, founder of the Nigerian airline Air Peace, is said to be facing numerous charges from a 2019 federal indictment.

