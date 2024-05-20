Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caught in money laundering scandal after Nigeria visit
Nigeria - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't seem to have done themselves any favors with their recent charity trip to Nigeria, as yet another negative headline has emerged surrounding the visit.
Not only are King Charles and Prince William said to have been furious about the fact that the couple's visit to the African country looked like an official royal trip, but new accusations are now being made against Harry and Meghan.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Sussexes made quite a blunder during their three-day visit to Nigeria.
As the outlet has now revealed, the exiled royals' free flights across Nigeria were financed by a man who is wanted in the US for alleged money laundering and million-dollar fraud.
Dr. Allen Onyema, founder of the Nigerian airline Air Peace, is said to be facing numerous charges from a 2019 federal indictment.
Harry and Meghan reportedly enjoyed free flights across Nigeria
Among other things, Onyema is accused of "using his status as a prominent business leader and airline executive to launder more than $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts."
Harry and Meghan were reportedly courted by the alleged fraudster during their visit to Nigeria, a spokesperson for the airline explained.
The two are said to have been treated like royalty and "got everything they wanted" on the free flights.
However, it is not known whether the couple knew anything about the alleged schemes of their generous host.
Harry and Meghan made the visit to promote the Invictus Games, which was founded by the youngest son of the late Princess Diana in 2014.
Cover photo: Kola SULAIMON / AFP