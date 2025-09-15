Prince Harry says he wants "accountability" as he inches closer to royal reunion

London, UK - Prince Harry said in a new interview that he's moving closer to a reunion with the royal family after a years-long estrangement, denying that he was ever out for "revenge" against his loved ones.

Prince Harry shared a positive update on his relationship with the royal family after his latest visit to the UK. © REUTERS

Speaking with The Guardian during his recent visit to Ukraine, the 41-year-old shared a positive update on his fractured relationship with the royals.

Harry flew to the UK earlier this month to attend several charity events, and while across the pond, he shared his first reunion with his father, King Charles III, in more than a year and a half.

He told the outlet that he'd like to spend more time in the UK and even bring his two children one day, explaining, "This week has definitely brought that closer."

The Duke of Sussex added that "the focus really has to be on my dad" in the coming year, as the 76-year-old is still battling cancer.

Harry also addressed the controversy he's sparked by speaking out about his issues with the royal family in his memoir Spare, a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, and even a Netflix docuseries.

"I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public," he said. "It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear."

Of the memoir, Harry called it "a series of corrections to stories already out there" and denied that he was ever seeking revenge. Instead, he's looking for accountability.

"You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth," he said.