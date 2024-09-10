Prince William warns Kate Middleton still has "long way to go" after finishing chemo
London, UK - Prince William has described the end of Kate Middleton's chemotherapy treatment as "good news" but added his wife still has "a long way to go."
William appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since Kate shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her health and future.
The prince traveled to Llanelli in South Wales for a solo visit – the day after the princess said she was looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more official engagements for the British monarchy in the coming months.
He told wellwisher Pauline Thomas (74): "It's good news, but there is still a long way to go," The Sun reported.
Royal fans gathered outside Swiss Valley Community Primary School and offered the prince their best wishes to Kate, with some handing cards for the princess as he thanked everyone for their thoughts.
Kate revealed she has completed her chemotherapy course and is focusing on doing what she can to stay cancer-free, with a "renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."
Kate Middleton opens up about "incredibly tough" cancer journey
A video montage shot in Norfolk, England, over the summer showed William and Kate cuddling as they held hands and the couple enjoying precious time together outdoors with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis as they walked through woods and played on the beach.
The princess described in a voiceover how the past nine months had been "incredibly tough for us as a family."
Kate first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March – just one month after her father-in-law, King Charles III, shared that he was battling an unspecified form of the disease himself.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP & Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP