Prince William warns Kate Middleton still has "long way to go" after finishing chemo

London, UK - Prince William has described the end of Kate Middleton's chemotherapy treatment as "good news" but added his wife still has "a long way to go."

Prince William (r.) has described the end of Kate Middleton's chemotherapy treatment as "good news" but added his wife still has "a long way to go." © Collage: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP & Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

William appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since Kate shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her health and future.



The prince traveled to Llanelli in South Wales for a solo visit – the day after the princess said she was looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more official engagements for the British monarchy in the coming months.

He told wellwisher Pauline Thomas (74): "It's good news, but there is still a long way to go," The Sun reported.

Royal fans gathered outside Swiss Valley Community Primary School and offered the prince their best wishes to Kate, with some handing cards for the princess as he thanked everyone for their thoughts.

Kate revealed she has completed her chemotherapy course and is focusing on doing what she can to stay cancer-free, with a "renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."