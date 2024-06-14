Kate Middleton announces first public appearance in six months amid cancer treatment

London, UK - Kate Middleton announced on Friday that she will make her first public appearance in six months this weekend after "making good progress" in her ongoing treatment for cancer .

The 42-year-old future queen will attend King Charles III's annual birthday parade on Saturday with other senior royals, which the British monarch is participating in despite his own cancer battle.



Kate said in a statement she was "not out of the woods yet" but that she hoped to join in "a few public engagements over the summer" months.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said, adding that treatment for the unspecified type of cancer would continue "for a few more months."

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Kate, married to heir-to-the-throne Prince William and mother to their three young children, noted that she has started to do "a little work from home" on days when she "feels well enough."