Prince William's homelessness documentary showcases huge PR shift for royals post-Harry

London, UK - A documentary with rare behind-the-scenes access to Prince William as his philanthropic foundation works to reduce homelessness shows the royal's shift into a PR model more similar to that of his estranged brother, Prince Harry .

This handout photograph released by Kensington Palace on October 25, 2024, shows Britain's Princess Diana (c.) with her 11-year-old son William (r.), now Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales during one of his first visits to homelessness charity, The Passage in London, taken on December 14, 1993. © THE PASSAGE / AFP

The two-part film, which follows the Prince of Wales during the first year of his Homewards initiative tackling homelessness, is the latest departure from the stiff formality of traditional UK royal public relations.

Granted unprecedented access, the documentary team's advance clips show the heir to the throne sharing the impact of visiting a homeless shelter as a child with his late mother, Princess Diana, and brother Harry.

"I had never been to anything like that before and I was a bit anxious just what to expect," he recalls on-screen.

"My mother went about her usual art of making everyone feel relaxed and having a laugh and joking with everyone," he continued.

"I remember having some good conversations... that's when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don't have the same life as you do."

The documentary comes as William and his wife Catherine adapt their PR strategy this year amid the Princess of Wales' cancer battle.

Kate, as she is widely known, has used highly personalized videos posted on social media to share details of her diagnosis – revealed in March – and subsequent treatment.

The move, in particular an intimate and highly polished family video released last month to announce that her chemotherapy had finished, has been characterized as the most dramatic shift in royal communications in decades.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are based in the US, have for several years allowed filmmakers candid access.

This practice is unusual for William and Kate as well as other UK royals, however.