Queen Elizabeth II photo taken weeks before her death adds to royals' image editing scandal

London, UK - A picture agency has flagged a photo of Queen Elizabeth II , taken weeks before her death in August 2022, as "digitally enhanced" in the latest controversy surrounding the British royal family.

The apparently doctored photo shows the late queen surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. © Screenshot/Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

After weeks of conspiracy theories and public rows over Kate Middleton's photo scandal, which saw a Mother's Day picture posted by the Princess removed from new agencies, another apparently edited image is adding to the furore.

The photo, which shows the late Queen Elizabeth II weeks before her passing on September 8, 2022, has been annotated by Getty Images due to being "digitally enhanced at source," according to a spokesperson speaking to The Telegraph.

Released by Kensington Palace on April 21 last year to mark the Queen's 97th birthday, the picture in question was taken at Balmoral Castle and shows her surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There are a number of apparent inconsistencies, with the Observer noting signs of editing related to the late Queen's skirt, Prince Louis' ear, and Prince George's shirt collar.

In addition, there are also alterations under the arms of the couch the family is seated on, and it looks like Prince Louis has also been moved back.

Talking to the LA Times, a separate spokesperson said that the agency is "undertaking a review of handout images and in accordance with its editorial policy is placing an editor’s note on images where the source has suggested they could be digitally enhanced."