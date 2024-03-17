Kate Middleton photo scandal: Is a past tragedy the reason she took the blame?

London, UK - Kate Middleton hoped to squash swirling speculation over her health with a family photo, but the effort evidently backfired. Now, a royal insider has revealed why she may have decided to take the blame for the photoshop fail.

According to a royal insider, Kate Middleton may have taken the fall for her family's photoshop fail due to her lingering remorse over a past tragedy. © Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

The Princess of Wales has been dominating headlines for weeks after questions about her whereabouts sparked viral conspiracy theories.

Things only worsened when the 42-year-old shared a photo of herself with her three children in honor of Mother's Day in the UK in a seeming attempt to control the narrative.

However, the snapshot contained several inconsistencies: Kate's right hand appeared partially blurred, Charlotte's left sleeve looked retouched, and there were double structures and blurred edges in the background.



Several international news agencies withdrew the photo as a result, and there were even rumors that the image had been created by artificial intelligence.

In order to avoid another PR disaster, Kate publicly took the blame, claiming that she was merely experimenting with editing as an "amateur photographer." But is this really the truth?

According to a royal insider, the decision may be connected to a tragic chapter in Prince William and Kate's past.