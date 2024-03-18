Kate spotted? New photos published as conspiracy theories still swirl

Windsor, UK – Has Kate been spotted? New images of Catherine, Princess of Wales, were published on Monday, a week after an uproar over an edited photograph turned into a "PR disaster." Yet, some internet critics are still not convinced with the new pics.

New images of Kate Middleton were published on Monday by British tabloid The Sun (file image). © OLI SCARFF / AFP

British tabloid The Sun published a video and photographs of a smiling Kate Middleton walking alongside her husband Prince William at a farmer's market in Windsor, west of the capital London.

"Great to see you Kate," said The Sun on Monday evening, alongside the images of the princess wearing leggings and a black top.

Despite the new video and images on Monday, users on social media are not fully convinced, with many doubting her condition or that the photos are actually of the princess.

Kate was at the center of publicity storm last week after she admitted to editing an official portrait of her and her three children that was released by Buckingham Palace on Mother's Day.

It came after Kate had not been seen at a public event since attending a Christmas Day church service, and underwent abdominal surgery in January, fuelling speculation about her health.

Instead of calming fears over her health, the edited picture sent the rumor mill into overdrive as media scrambled to pull the picture. Kate apologized but faced criticism even from usually supportive media.