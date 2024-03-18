Kate spotted? New photos published as conspiracy theories still swirl
Windsor, UK – Has Kate been spotted? New images of Catherine, Princess of Wales, were published on Monday, a week after an uproar over an edited photograph turned into a "PR disaster." Yet, some internet critics are still not convinced with the new pics.
British tabloid The Sun published a video and photographs of a smiling Kate Middleton walking alongside her husband Prince William at a farmer's market in Windsor, west of the capital London.
"Great to see you Kate," said The Sun on Monday evening, alongside the images of the princess wearing leggings and a black top.
Despite the new video and images on Monday, users on social media are not fully convinced, with many doubting her condition or that the photos are actually of the princess.
Kate was at the center of publicity storm last week after she admitted to editing an official portrait of her and her three children that was released by Buckingham Palace on Mother's Day.
It came after Kate had not been seen at a public event since attending a Christmas Day church service, and underwent abdominal surgery in January, fuelling speculation about her health.
Instead of calming fears over her health, the edited picture sent the rumor mill into overdrive as media scrambled to pull the picture. Kate apologized but faced criticism even from usually supportive media.
Is the "Where is Kate?" mystery solved?
The Sun said the new images were taken on Saturday on a shopping trip to a farm shop. Usually pro-royal family outlet, the publication said that experts had decried the video as a "perfect answer to trolls."
It said that William, the heir to the throne, and Kate were also present at a sports event on Sunday in which their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – took part.
Another newspaper that is often supportive of the royals, The Daily Mail, lauded the photo as an "image that will silence the conspiracy theorists." The image "will reassure fans she is making a good recovery from her abdominal surgery," added the Mail, which last week described the edited photograph fiasco as a "PR disaster".
Before its release, Kate had actually already been photographed in a car with William. But rumors about her health have persisted for weeks.
Over the weekend, media said that Kate is still not due to return to public duties until mid-April.
Cover photo: OLI SCARFF / AFP