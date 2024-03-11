Princess Kate's first pic since surgery removed from news agencies due to digital altering

London, UK - Kensington Palace released an altered photograph of the United Kingdom's Princess Catherine on Sunday, leading news agencies to withdraw the image, the first to be officially released since her abdominal surgery.

Several photo agencies removed a family pic featuring Princess Kate and her three children due to digital altering of the image. © Screenshot/X/@KensingtonRoyal

The photo, issued to mark Mother's Day in the UK, shows the smiling Princess of Wales sitting on a garden chair, dressed in jeans, a sweater, and a dark jacket, surrounded by her three laughing children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.



But close examination shows that Princess Charlotte's left hand is misaligned with the sleeve of her cardigan, casting doubt on the authenticity of the image.

After publishing the photo provided by the palace, the Associated Press, Reuters, and AFP decided to withdraw it.

"It has come to light that this handout photo... had been altered and therefore it was withdrawn from AFP systems," the agency said in a note to clients.

The AP said it had retracted the image because on "closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards."

A Kensington Royal post from Kate responded to the controversy: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."