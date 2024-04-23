UK royals share new family photo after photoshop scandal

London, UK - The youngest son of Prince William and his wife Catherine turned 6 on Tuesday and the princess, who is being treated for cancer, was credited with taking a photo released for the occasion.

(L-R) Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade in London on June 17, 2023. © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

The image of a smiling Prince Louis was posted directly on the couple's social media accounts and not sent in advance to media organizations under embargo, as in previous years.



Its release comes after a huge scandal last month surrounding a Mother's Day photograph of Kate and her three children that leading news agencies withdrew because it had been digitally altered.

That image had been intended to put an end to fevered online speculation about the princess's whereabouts and health as she recuperated from abdominal surgery in January.

But her later admission that she edited it only fuelled rumors, and soon afterward she released a video announcing she was receiving preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified cancer.

Britain's domestic Press Association news agency described the photograph of Louis as an "unedited close-up image."

His parents – Britain's next king and queen – wrote in the post, "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today."