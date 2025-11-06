US lawmakers call on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify on Epstein

London, UK - US lawmakers wrote to Britain's disgraced former prince Andrew on Thursday, requesting he sit for an interview about his friendship with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

US lawmakers have called on former British prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to sit for an interview about his friendship with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. © KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH / POOL / AFP

The letter was disclosed as King Charles III formally stripped his younger brother of his titles after last week's announcement that Andrew was being banished from the monarchy.

Sixteen Democratic Party members of Congress signed a letter asking Andrew to participate in a "transcribed interview" with the House of Representatives oversight committee investigating Epstein, who allegedly took his own life in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

"The committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr. Epstein's co-conspirators and enablers and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations," the letter read.

"Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation."

The letter asked Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, to respond by November 20.

It was signed by Democrats who are in a minority in the House. The Congress also has no power to compel testimony from foreigners, making it unlikely that Andrew will give evidence.

A spokesperson for the former prince did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Emails recently released by the committee, as well as a posthumous memoir written by Andrew's sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, reignited UK anger over Andrew's ties to Epstein.