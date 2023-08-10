Disney+ announces major changes for subscriptions and password sharing

Burbank, California - Disney has responded to more financial losses by raising subscription prices again and following in the footsteps of Netflix by cracking down on password sharing.

Disney+ will raise its subscription prices and implement measures to stop password sharing among households. © 123RF/gesrey

There will be a brief grace period – Disney chief executive Bob Iger said the crackdown on shared accounts would only begin next year.



At the same time, the ad-free version of the streaming service will become more expensive. Disney+ without ads will now cost $13.99 per month, twice as much as at when it launched in November 2019.

Since the option of a cheaper rate with advertising was offered, about 40% of new customers have opted in, Iger said.

Netflix began implementing its full-scale measures against password sharing earlier in 2023. Users who access the service outside a subscriber household are now being told to get their own subscription.



At the same time, subscribers can buy access for additional users. According to the streaming market leader, the approach is leading to higher subscriber numbers and revenues despite initial dissatisfaction.

Netflix estimated that previously about 100 million users accessed the service with passwords from other households.