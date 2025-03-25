Bachelor in Paradise reveals shocking "golden" twist for season 10!

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise will officially return for its long-awaited tenth season – but with a shocking "golden" twist!

During Monday's finale of The Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer (center r.) revealed that the next season of Bachelor in Paradise will include contestants from The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette. © Disney/Christopher Willard

On Monday's season finale of The Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer teased a major surprise regarding the upcoming season of Paradise – and a surprise it was indeed!



After revealing that Zoe from Grant's season of The Bachelor would be heading to the beach, Jesse welcomed two special guests to reveal the big twist.

Out came Leslie and Gary – two former contestants on The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, respectively.

Yep, the senior stars will be looking for love this summer on the beaches of Paradise alongside the younger crew.

"I don't know if I've ever been more excited for anything ever!" Jesse declared after the announcement.

It's safe to say that the idea was a bit baffling to most of Bachelor Nation, but the concept just might be the guilty pleasure spin-off to saving the struggling franchise.