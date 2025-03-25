Bachelor in Paradise reveals shocking "golden" twist for season 10!
Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise will officially return for its long-awaited tenth season – but with a shocking "golden" twist!
On Monday's season finale of The Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer teased a major surprise regarding the upcoming season of Paradise – and a surprise it was indeed!
After revealing that Zoe from Grant's season of The Bachelor would be heading to the beach, Jesse welcomed two special guests to reveal the big twist.
Out came Leslie and Gary – two former contestants on The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, respectively.
Yep, the senior stars will be looking for love this summer on the beaches of Paradise alongside the younger crew.
"I don't know if I've ever been more excited for anything ever!" Jesse declared after the announcement.
It's safe to say that the idea was a bit baffling to most of Bachelor Nation, but the concept just might be the guilty pleasure spin-off to saving the struggling franchise.
Golden Bachelor in Paradise takes over as The Bachelorette is shelved
The full cast has yet to be revealed, but along with Zoe, Leslie, and Gary, ABC has confirmed that Hakeem and Jonathon – both from Jenn's season of The Bachelorette – will be joining the fun as well.
The rather bizarre twist comes after ABC's controversial decision to skip The Bachelorette this cycle – a move some have speculated could be the beginning of the end of the iconic reality franchise.
But alas, it seems they're ready to throw just about anything at the wall and hope it sticks – hence our Golden Bachelor in Paradise. Season 10 does not have a premiere date yet but is expected to air sometime this summer.
Cover photo: Disney/Christopher Willard