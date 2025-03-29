Who will star in "Golden" Bachelor in Paradise?

The beaches of Bachelor in Paradise will look a little different this summer thanks to some surprise Golden additions, but who will make the cut?

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - The beaches of Bachelor in Paradise will look a little different this summer thanks to some surprise Golden additions, but who will make the cut?

(From l. to r.) Bachelor Nation alums Jonathon, Leslie, and Zoe are all confirmed to be starring in season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise. © Collage: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth & Matt Sayles During the recent season finale of The Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer shocked fans with the news that season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise will also feature former contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette. The announcement also came with confirmation that Golden alums Leslie and Gary would be hitting the beach, along with Zoe, who came in third on Grant's season of The Bachelor. Zoe isn't the only younger contestant to be revealed so far, as Jonathon and Hakeem from Jenn's season of The Bachelorette are also set to make the trip. But who else might round out the cast of this... unique spin-off season?

Cast predictions for season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise

(From l. to r.) Jeremy from season 21 of The Bachelorette, Dina from season 29 of The Bachelor, and Jack from season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette are all frontrunners to head to Paradise. © Collage: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth & Matt Sayles Starting with the traditional Bachelor and Bachelorette options, other ladies from Grant's season are likely picks, particularly Dina, Alexe, or fan-favorite Chloie. If the show wants to get a little messy – and let's be real, Paradise always is! – villain Carolina is also a front-runner. On the Bachelorette side, Jeremy from Jenn's season appears to be a strong candidate, as well as Austin, Spencer, and maybe even Sam M. Should Paradise pull from other recent seasons, fans can likely expect picks from Joey's season of The Bachelor and Charity's season of The Bachelorette. Ladies from Joey's season may be the most probable recruits, as Paradise skipped a season after his run aired. Rachel, Lea, and Sydney all seem to be strong contenders. Could fans even see Maria return to the franchise? Fingers crossed! On the senior side, Faith, Ellen, Susan, and Nancy from The Golden Bachelor could be in the running, while the beloved Charles L., Keith, Jack, and Jordan from The Golden Bachelorette are likely contestants as well. Of course, ABC could shake things up and bring Gerry or Theresa back, as the first-ever Golden marriage has left them both single after the first-ever Golden divorce.