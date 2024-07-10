Will Bachelor in Paradise return for season 10?

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise has revealed its future, confirming that it will return for another season – but not when fans might think!

Bachelor in Paradise will return for season 10 in 2025. © ABC/Craig Sjodin

ABC announced on Wednesday that Bachelor Nation will be returning to the beaches of paradise in 2025 for a tenth season.

While Bachelor in Paradise typically airs in late summer and early fall, the network is set to shake things up this year.

Currently, Jenn Tran is taking the lead as The Bachelorette for its 21st season, and her journey for love is expected to run through the end of August.

But after that, ABC will debut The Golden Bachelorette in the fall, rather than Paradise.

Joan Vassos, who exited The Golden Bachelor in week 3, has been tapped as the debut leading lady for the senior dating series.

The franchise's newest spin-off is currently set to premiere on ABC on Wednesday, September 18, diverting from the famous Bachelor Mondays slot.

The fate of Paradise was called into question once The Golden Bachelorette was confirmed, and the rather underwhelming ending of season 9 left many feeling alright with a potential cancellation.