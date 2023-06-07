CNN boss Chris Licht ousted in major shake-up as controversies take their toll

New York, New York - CNN has decided to fire Chris Licht after only serving a year as the network's CEO and Chairman.

News network CNN announced on Wednesday their controversial CEO and Chairman Chris Licht will be stepping down after only holding the position for a year. © MIKE COPPOLA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The network reported Licht's departure on Wednesday, with David Zaslav, the chief executive of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, saying the decision came after the two had a meeting.

"For a number of reasons things didn't work out and that's unfortunate," Zaslav explained. "And ultimately that’s on me. And I take full responsibility for that."

Licht was hired in May 2022, and his short tenure has been plagued with multiple controversies, including "layoffs, historically low ratings, and rock-bottom employee morale."

It was his idea to hold a town hall event on the network last month with former President Donald Trump which was met with harsh backlash.

CNN has been criticized in the past for its obsessive coverage of Trump, which many have argued gave him free press that helped his election efforts.