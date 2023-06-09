Fox News downplays fears of breathing Canada wildfire smoke as one host calls for war

New York, New York - Fox News hosts have predictably been downplaying the dangers of breathing in smoke from wildfires, and one has even called for the US to punish Canada for the mishap.

Fox News hosts have been telling their viewers that the smoke from wildfires is nothing to worry about, with one calling for a war against Canada. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Theo Wargo, Jemal Countess, & Alex Wong / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Despite air quality reaching dangerous levels in New York recently, leaving the the city in a terrifying orange haze, multiple Fox News hosts have been telling their viewers that there's nothing to worry about.

On a recent episode of his prime-time show, Sean Hannity said that he keeps reading about people having trouble breathing, but claims "I don't feel a thing."

"I think if it was difficult – if I was having difficulty breathing I would notice – but these are young people saying this," he continued. "Are they all snowflakes?"

Then, host Laura Ingraham brought a member of former President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency transition team as a guest to her show.

Ingraham claimed that other news outlets are only covering the story because New York is where the "elites" live.

She also said that other "media figures" are "enjoying the moment of wearing masks again," and compared the orange haze to marijuana smoke.

Several other hosts followed suit, repeating the sentiment that only the "woke" left and climate activists see this as a problem. But their nonsensical rhetoric didn't end there