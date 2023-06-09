Fox News downplays fears of breathing Canada wildfire smoke as one host calls for war
New York, New York - Fox News hosts have predictably been downplaying the dangers of breathing in smoke from wildfires, and one has even called for the US to punish Canada for the mishap.
Despite air quality reaching dangerous levels in New York recently, leaving the the city in a terrifying orange haze, multiple Fox News hosts have been telling their viewers that there's nothing to worry about.
On a recent episode of his prime-time show, Sean Hannity said that he keeps reading about people having trouble breathing, but claims "I don't feel a thing."
"I think if it was difficult – if I was having difficulty breathing I would notice – but these are young people saying this," he continued. "Are they all snowflakes?"
Then, host Laura Ingraham brought a member of former President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency transition team as a guest to her show.
Ingraham claimed that other news outlets are only covering the story because New York is where the "elites" live.
She also said that other "media figures" are "enjoying the moment of wearing masks again," and compared the orange haze to marijuana smoke.
Several other hosts followed suit, repeating the sentiment that only the "woke" left and climate activists see this as a problem. But their nonsensical rhetoric didn't end there
Jeanine Pirro takes the wildfire cake
The worst take definitely came from host Jeanine Pirro, who shamelessly attacked President Joe Biden for recently sending US firefighters to help battle the wildfires in Canada.
She seems to think Biden is not going far enough, and insinuated that Canada is somehow doing this intentionally.
"They have done something that has harmed people in the United States," she exclaimed. "Another President would have said, 'What are you doing to stop this? Why is this happening? This is a serious health hazard for the people in my country.'"
"But what does Biden do?" she continued. "He joins the wrongdoing. He creates this ideological issue and says we'll put more money in it – our money."
Similar to her fellow hosts, Perro also argued that the left is "pumping up climate hysteria and bringing back, you guessed it, mask insanity."
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Theo Wargo, Jemal Countess, & Alex Wong / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP