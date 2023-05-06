Fox News faces criticism for filling Tucker Carlson's former slot with Kayleigh McEnany

New York, New York - Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has been tapped by Fox News to host the time slot left open after Tucker Carlson was fired , and not everyone is excited about the decision.

Fox News is facing heat after hiring former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (r) to fill Tucker Carlson's vacant time slot next week. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & ZUMA Wire

McEnany recently took to Twitter to announce the big news, sharing that she was "honored" to be hosting Fox News Tonight beginning May 8.

"Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!" she exclaimed.

McEnany made a name for herself after she served as former President Donald Trump's White House press secretary for just 10 months, using her time in the briefing room to push Trump's lies and misinformation.

Carlson was recently fired from Fox for undisclosed reasons. Many have speculated that the constant racist and extremist narratives he pushed on his show, or a series of publically released text messages where he insults Trump and members of the network may have something to do with it.

McEnany is only scheduled to host the show for the week, but some are criticizing the move as she has already come under heat for making a questionably racist statement.