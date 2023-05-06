Fox News faces criticism for filling Tucker Carlson's former slot with Kayleigh McEnany
New York, New York - Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has been tapped by Fox News to host the time slot left open after Tucker Carlson was fired, and not everyone is excited about the decision.
McEnany recently took to Twitter to announce the big news, sharing that she was "honored" to be hosting Fox News Tonight beginning May 8.
"Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!" she exclaimed.
McEnany made a name for herself after she served as former President Donald Trump's White House press secretary for just 10 months, using her time in the briefing room to push Trump's lies and misinformation.
Carlson was recently fired from Fox for undisclosed reasons. Many have speculated that the constant racist and extremist narratives he pushed on his show, or a series of publically released text messages where he insults Trump and members of the network may have something to do with it.
McEnany is only scheduled to host the show for the week, but some are criticizing the move as she has already come under heat for making a questionably racist statement.
Kayleigh McEnany already sparks controversy before her Fox News takeover
Fox New's decision has been met with criticism, as much of McEnany's questionable political views align with Carlson's, showing that the network still seeks a host that pushes inflammatory and divisive rhetoric.
On Friday, McEnany faced backlash after commenting "well, at least they have rhythm" while discussing protests in New York over the recent murder of a homeless Black man named Jordan Neely on a Manhattan subway train. Many critics argue that her remark was racially offensive by evoking a stereotype about African Americans.
McEnany will make her debut on Fox News Tonight this coming Monday at 8 PM EST.
