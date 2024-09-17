Heartstopper season 3 trailer teases steamy romance, tough talks, and a surprise cameo!

Netflix has debuted the highly-anticipated trailer for season 3 of the hit series Heartstopper! © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@netflix

The nearly three-minute clip shared Tuesday highlights the more mature themes of the newest season, which is based on Volumes 4 and 5 of the Heartstopper graphic novels by Alice Oseman.



Charlie (played by Joe Locke) is seen grappling with his worsening mental health, while Nick (Kit Connor) looks for ways to help him.

But it isn't all drama for the show's central lovebirds, as the trailer also shows Charlie debating how to tell Nick that he loves him, along with some peeks at the pair's exploration of intimacy.

Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney), along with Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), are also featured in the promo, with both couples appearing to suffer from growing pains of their own as they navigate their progressing relationships with college around the corner.

Making their official debuts are Jonathan Bailey and Hayley Atwell. The Bridgerton star is making a swoon-worthy guest appearance as scholar Jack Maddox, while the Marvel alum is taking on the role of Nick's aunt in lieu of Olivia Colman, who played Nick's mom, Sarah, in the first two seasons.