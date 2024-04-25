Heartstopper teases Jonathan Bailey's debut and more season 3 casting news!

London, UK - Jonathan Bailey has expanded his role in Netflix's TV universe with confirmation of his upcoming role in season 3 of Heartstopper!

Heartstopper season 3, set to debut this fall, will feature Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey (r.) and Hayley Atwell. © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP

Eagle-eyed fans caught onto clues about the 36-year-old's casting last month, but the news wasn't officially confirmed until Thursday.

Netflix treated fans to a proper first look at Bailey in character as the crush-worthy scholar Jack Maddox.

In the clip, the Bridgerton star walks over to a desk before delivering one of the show's trademark "Hi"s to the camera.

But the announcement of Bailey's cameo wasn't the only casting news to come out on Thursday, as Netflix also unveiled Marvel star Hayley Atwell and V for Vendetta actor Eddie Marsan as the newest cast members joining the ensemble for season 3.

Atwell will play Nick's Aunt Diane, who is expected to take on some of the scenes originally starring Nick's mom, Sarah, in the graphic novels, as Olivia Colman recently revealed she was not able to reprise her role in season 3.

As for Marsan, he will star as Charlie's therapist, Geoff, who makes his debut in Volume 4 of the Heartstopper books.