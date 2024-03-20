Heartstopper season 3 sets premiere date on Netflix!

London, UK - Netflix has finally revealed the long-awaited release date of Heartstopper season 3, confirming that the hit TV show will return this fall.

Netflix has confirmed Heartstopper season 3 will debut this October. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The countdown is on!

On Wednesday, the streamer gave fans the first look at the upcoming season and announced that it will arrive this October.

The preview, which was taped during the filming of episode 8, featured returning cast members Joe Locke, Kit Connor, and more dishing on what to expect in the new season.

From "steamy" tension to the debut of new characters, fans can expect plenty of drama and, of course, swoon-worthy romance in the latest installment.

The summer fête setting confirms rumors that season 3 will pull from both Volumes 4 and 5 of the Heartstopper graphic novels written by Alice Oseman, who has written and created the TV adaptation.

Along with the returning main ensemble, Heartstopper season 3 will welcome Darragh Hand as Tori's new friend, Michael Holden, with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey rumored to be coming on board as well.

As Heartstopper scored a rare double-renewal after season 1, whether the show will continue on beyond season 3 has yet to be confirmed.