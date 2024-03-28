Heartstopper season 3 confirms shocking cast member exit

London, UK - Heartstopper will be without one of its biggest stars heading into season 3, as actor Olivia Colman has confirmed she was not able to return to the TV show for its next batch of episodes.

Heartstopper season 3 will return this fall – with one notable exclusion from the cast. © Screenshot/X/Netflix

In an interview with Forbes published Thursday, the 50-year-old Oscar winner sadly announced the news that she wouldn't be back as Sarah Nelson, mother to Kit Connor's character Nick.

"I couldn't do number three. I couldn't fit it in. I feel awful about that," she told the outlet.

Colman affirmed her love for the project, calling it "one of the most beautiful things" she'd ever worked on.

In response to writer Jeff Conway's pitch for her return in a potential fourth season, she remained optimistic.

"Okay! I'll have a word. As long as it's booked in advance, maybe I'll be able to do it, yeah," she said,

The news raised some alarm among fans of the Heartstopper graphic novels, as Colman's character was expected to play a key role in the upcoming storyline.