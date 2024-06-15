How to stream House of the Dragon season 2
As the anticipated second season of the TV series House of the Dragon approaches, here's how to watch the next chapter!
Sides have already been chosen, and fire will reign again as viewers prepare for the Games of Thrones prequel's return this Sunday.
On June 16, HOD fans will be right back in the world of Westeros as the fight for the Iron Throne edges on in House Targaryen.
Queens Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, reprised by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, respectively, will continue their bloody battle over the coveted throne following the harrowing season 1 finale.
But before viewers proudly place those HOD banners in their windows, here's where fans can stream the fantasy series!
Where to stream House of the Dragon season 2
The Max original series will be available on the app when it premieres at 9 PM ET.
But for those who don't have it, never fear, as there are more streaming options at hand! HOD season 2 will also be available on Hulu and can be purchased on Apple TV+, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime Video.
Whether you're Team Black or Green, get ready to raise your banners and see the second season of House of the Dragon on June 16!
