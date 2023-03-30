Is the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six going on tour?

Los Angeles, California - Though the TV show Daisy Jones & The Six has drawn to a close with its recent finale , it seems that the fictional band just might be becoming a reality off-screen!

Rumors are flying that the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six will go on tour. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The Prime Video series, adapted from the BookTok-approved novel of the same name, follows the rise, and eventual fall, of the titular fictional rock band.

With an epic soundtrack crafted by some of today's leading musicians and performed by the actors, Daisy Jones & The Six truly felt like a documentary about a real band.

And it seems like that may not be such a crazy feeling anymore!

After watching the band's thrilling performances on the small screen, many fans are longing for the chance to see the band live.

As it turns out, the cast and crew have already pondered how to make that dream a reality.

Many of the show's stars have voiced their interest in a potential live tour, but creator Scott Neustadter told Deadline that scheduling the group of working actors for a concert tour would be the "biggest hiccup."

It looks like not all hope is lost, as Josh Whitehouse, who plays Eddie in the series, has just fueled rumors that the tour may be happening after all!