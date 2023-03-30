Is the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six going on tour?
Los Angeles, California - Though the TV show Daisy Jones & The Six has drawn to a close with its recent finale, it seems that the fictional band just might be becoming a reality off-screen!
The Prime Video series, adapted from the BookTok-approved novel of the same name, follows the rise, and eventual fall, of the titular fictional rock band.
With an epic soundtrack crafted by some of today's leading musicians and performed by the actors, Daisy Jones & The Six truly felt like a documentary about a real band.
And it seems like that may not be such a crazy feeling anymore!
After watching the band's thrilling performances on the small screen, many fans are longing for the chance to see the band live.
As it turns out, the cast and crew have already pondered how to make that dream a reality.
Many of the show's stars have voiced their interest in a potential live tour, but creator Scott Neustadter told Deadline that scheduling the group of working actors for a concert tour would be the "biggest hiccup."
It looks like not all hope is lost, as Josh Whitehouse, who plays Eddie in the series, has just fueled rumors that the tour may be happening after all!
Daisy Jones & The Six actors fuel tour speculation
Whitehouse shared a TikTok on Thursday in which he told fans he was at a rehearsal studio for "band practice with Daisy Jones & The Six."
"But we already finished the TV show, so why would we be doing that?" he said.
Naturally, fans went into a complete frenzy over the seeming implication of tour rehearsals.
Of course, others have speculated that the video might actually be about rehearsing for season two. Still, with no official renewal confirmed, it's not likely that they'd already be off to rehearse.
If a tour does happen, fans may be in for a bit of a struggle to snag tickets, as it's unlikely it will be a long tour given the actors' busy schedules.
Here's hoping Ticketmaster won't cause chaos for a potential tour's ticket sale!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Everett Collection