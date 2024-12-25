Squid Game enters into its second season amid controversy on violence among children

Seoul, South Korea - South Korean dystopian thriller series Squid Game enters into its second seven-part season on Thursday after a three-year break. Let the games begin!

South Korean dystopian thriller series Squid Game enters into its second seven-part season on Thursday after a three-year break. © Netflix

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk outlined what he sees are the reasons for the horror series' phenomenal success.

"Every series has its own local and cultural code, but although Squid Game is not an English-language series, it is a story that you can identify with, irrespective of language," he says.

"The visual presentation is also internationally appealing. I believe these are the main reasons for its global success," said the 53-year-old, who is credited with writing and directing the series.

Squid Game has it all: gaudy and computer game-style locations, masks, and costumes that can be used at Halloween, along with wild sequences that can be shared on social media.

The plot is scarcely original but certainly horrifying. A group of 456 people in debt up to the ears are taken to an island off Seoul where they have to participate in deadly children's games.

The winner walks off with 45.6 billion South Korean won ($32 million).

And the 455 losers? They are "disqualified" – shot – with each death raising the prize money.

"The violence that we show in Squid Game is not simply there to show violence," Hwang says.

It is rather an allegory for how capitalism deals with its losers: "The social system simply looks on passively, waiting for the slow and painful death of those left behind in this boundless competition."